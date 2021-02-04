NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video of suspects wanted in a series of high-end clothing store robberies in SoHo.
It shows the suspects running out of a Moncler store with arms full of clothes.
The NYPD now believes the same group is responsible for targeting more than 20 high-end stores, including a Chanel store in SoHo, since September of 2020.
RELATED STORY — Caught On Camera: Suspects Rob Chanel Store In SoHo, Steal $165,000 Worth Of Items
Each time, police say they enter the store, grab merchandise and take off.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK