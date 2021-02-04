By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
We can expect the clouds to finally break up a little overnight and start to really clear out Thursday morning. Can you believe we’ve had some snow in the area since Sunday?
It’s been a cold and wild storm, but the sunshine will return. Expect some melting and refreezing chances over the next few days as temps fluctuate. We have even further warming by Friday as a warmer storm enters the area bringing a little snow north and west, but quickly changing over to rain.
We are watching a possible rain/snow chance Sunday, but the latest models have backed off on a merging of systems, at least for now.
We will be tracking all the latest changes as we get closer to Super Bowl Sunday! Have good one.
