NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new hope this morning for the hard hit restaurant and bar industry in New York City.

Sources tell CBS2 eateries are in line to receive millions of dollars as part of a federal COVID relief bill.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the aid can’t come soon enough. A new survey shows that 54% of New York City bars and restaurants will be forced to close if they don’t get some help from Washington.

Sources close to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office confirm a “sizable amount” of the $25 billion grant program backed in the next coronavirus stimulus package is expected to go to these businesses.

MORE: NYC Restaurants Profiting Off Leftover Food Thanks To Recently Launched App

The comes as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is relaxing some restrictions.

“We opened indoor dining responsibly. Never once have we had to reduce capacity,” he said Wednesday. “Now, because of your compliance, we can further expand.”

Staring Friday, there will be no more 10 p.m. restaurant curfew, and indoor dining capacity will go from 25 to 35%.

“Our location is really small. So 35% doesn’t give us too much,” Stephanie Bigmore, of Feat Catering, told CBS2.

COVID VACCINE

Some Republican leaders say the state needs to ease up and possibly go to 50% capacity or higher, like other states.

“There’s no correlation between transmission rates,” said State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon. “There is absolutely a negative correlation of unemployment rates, of bankruptcies, business failures.”

As for relief in New York City, there is a set dollar amount, but that hasn’t been released yet. Leaders are still hammering out all the details.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC