NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has fired a top-ranking officials after he allegedly posted dozens of racist messages online.
Former Deputy Inspector James Kobel was the head of the department’s workplace discrimination office.
The 29-year veteran was suspended last month, following an internal affairs investigation. He attempted to retire to avoid termination.
However, the NYPD said Kobel’s actions were “so egregious and so contradicted the values of the department” that holding him accountable was “essential.”
