NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an alarming robbery on the Upper East Side.
Police say it happened Sunday at around 10:40 p.m.
According to police, four men followed a 68-year-old man into his building near 81st Street and Madison Avenue. Once in the lobby, the men pulled out guns and forced the victim and the building’s 67-year-old doorman into the elevator. They went up to the victim’s apartment and robbed it, stealing cash and jewels worth approximately $10,000.
The four then took off in a dark colored minivan, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
