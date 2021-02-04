NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment in the West Village while she was sleeping and tried to sexually assault her.

It happened inside the woman’s second floor apartment near West 4th Street and Eighth Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said the woman, 31, woke up and the man demanded money from her. She gave him an envelope of $600, according to police.

Watch new surveillance video:

The man then tried to assault her, but she fought back. The money was torn in half during the struggle, police said.

The man then fled the apartment.

The Manhattan Special Victims Squad found some video of this subject in the sketch who is wanted for a sexually motivated burglary on January 22, 2021, at 1245 am in the vicinity of West 4th Street and 8th Avenue. Contact us at 212-694-3000 or 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ykPpG2Gcmy — NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) January 24, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

