By CBSNewYork Team
Police are trying to track down a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment while she was sleeping. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment in the West Village while she was sleeping and tried to sexually assault her.

It happened inside the woman’s second floor apartment near West 4th Street and Eighth Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said the woman, 31, woke up and the man demanded money from her. She gave him an envelope of $600, according to police.

Watch new surveillance video:

The man then tried to assault her, but she fought back. The money was torn in half during the struggle, police said.

The man then fled the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

