NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Local pharmacies report demand for COVID vaccine is so strong, they’re left with empty vials and long waiting lists.
Starting next week, they’ll get some relief.
A new federal program will ship a million doses directly to pharmacies across the country, with more coming in the months ahead.
As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, the New Rochelle Prescription Center has hundreds of customers increasingly desperate to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins put their names on a yellow pad. Others send emails, or leave voice messages.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Pharmacist Popat Patel explains what the customers tell him.
“I’m 95. I’m 78. I have asthma. I have other conditions, how soon can I get it, the vaccine?” he said.
He has 30 doses left in the refrigerator to be given out Saturday, part of a small supply delivered by New York state.
But soon, his family pharmacies in New Rochelle and White Plains will get an allotment directly from the federal government under the CDC’s federal retail pharmacy program.
“Starting on February 11, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country,” said Jeff Zients of the White House COVID Task Force.
Large chains, such as CVS, will be the focus at first, with independent pharmacies soon to follow.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“It’s very key, because this releases so many doses straight to the public,” said pharmacy owner Mitesh Patel.
Mitesh Patel says the current state supply cannot meet demand. His pharmacy has vaccinated several hundred, and has 1,000 more on a waiting list.
The CDC direct-to-pharmacy program acknowledges many Americans want the shot from someone they know.
“Makes you feel much more comfortable when you know the person that you can trust,” said White Plains resident Nina Mendoza.
“We’re the closest provider to a lot of these folks. Rather than waiting in lines at mega sites, they’re able to get their shot right away and be under the care of our pharmacy,” Mitesh Patel said.
The plan is to eventually provide vaccines directly to all 40,000 pharmacies in the country.
That will take weeks, but it can’t happen fast enough given the demand.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Police Investigating String Of High-End Clothing Store Robberies In SoHo
- New Pre-Print Study Suggests COVID Reinfection Is Not That Rare
- New York Catering Halls, Wedding Industry Looking Forward To March 15 Reduced Capacity Return