LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of posing as a police officer to lure two girls into his SUV on Long Island was in Suffolk County Court for arraignment Friday.
Bond for Donald Cristiano Jr. was set at $1 million.
Prosecutors say on Wednesday, Cristiano told the girls, ages 16 and 14, that he was investigating gang activity in the area and it wasn’t safe for them to walk.
He drove the two girls to a local library, told the older teen to get out, then drove off with the younger girl.
Police say he took her to a park and touched her inappropriately.
She fought him off and ran for help.
