NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI says it is trying to identifying victims of an NYPD officer arrested last month on child pornography charges.
Carmine Simpson, of Holbrook, was charged with sexual exploitation of children and suspended without pay.
Authorities said the 26-year-old targeted dozens of victims on Twitter and convinced them to send sexually explicit photos and videos.
At times, he allegedly pretended he was 17 and used a filter to look younger.
Anyone who believes their child may have been victim is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.
If convicted, Simpson faces 15 years in prison.