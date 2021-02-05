CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey store is getting a bonus after a customer hit the jackpot.
The QuickChek #165 in Cedar Knolls sold January’s sole winning Powerball ticket, worth more than $33 million.
Lottery officials on Friday presented a store manager with a $30,000 bonus check.
He says they’ve sold four winning tickets in the last few months.
“The secret is we have the best coffee, and we have the best lucky machines and the best workers,” he said.
He says some of the store’s winnings will go to bonuses for the employees.
