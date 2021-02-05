By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!
We can expect mostly clear skies to cloud up overnight ahead of a Friday storm that will bring a quick hit of snow and rain to the Tri-State. Temps drop to 32 degrees by the early morning and the 20s north and west. The storm could start off as a quick burst of snow before turning to all rain.
Temps rise into the 40s Friday. Not bad given our recent weather.
Saturday is the better day of the weekend, as we eye Sunday for yet another snow chance.
Accumulating snow is back on the table… All we can say is stay tuned for the latest on this tricky storm!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK