NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are joining forces to demand the federal government repeal the cap on the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT.
The Trump administration passed a $10,000 cap in 2017.
The governors called it political retribution against predominantly democratic states.
“They took from New York, they took from New Jersey, they took from Connecticut, they took from California and they redistributed that money to republican states,” Cuomo said.
“The longer it stays on, the more people are going to get hurt. I think in New Jersey alone… it’s been an increment of, I believe, over $3 billion out of the pockets of our homeowners in the state,” Murphy said.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are suing the federal government over the cap.
