NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has been reunited with her dog, who ran away when her fiancé was killed in a car crash.

Annmarie Fasano and her fiancé, Michael James March, adopted “Shadow” two years ago.

“We got the dog, and it was our dog. We bought a house together. We got our lives together,” Fasano told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

On Jan. 30, March was driving on the Belt Parkway with Shadow when he lost control of the wheel and was killed.

“Tthe dog would not leave the car. He just wanted to stay with him, and when they went to cut him out of the car, they had to smash the window. The dog ran off, he got scared,” Fasano said.

Enter NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Long.

“I have three dogs and one of them is a Cane Corso, and once I found out that the owner passed away, I felt really bad that the dog was still missing, and I said, alright, well, I’m gonna do what I can to help find this dog,” Long said.

He teamed up with several volunteers to search for Shadow.

“I walked I don’t know how many miles,” said Teddy Henn, with Long Island Lost Dog Search and Rescue.

“They were out there day and night looking for the dog,” Fasano said.

When the massive snow storm hit earlier this week, Fasano was so worried she started to lose hope. But it was the snow that actually helped them track Shadow down.

“Finally found some prints,” Henn said.

Friday, Long brought his own dog to Marine Park to follow Shadow’s pawprints.

“As I’m following her, she stops in her tracks and just stares straight ahead, and then I look and I see him,” Long said.

After six days of searching, Shadow and Fasano were reunited.

“I was so happy, I couldn’t believe it,” Fasano said. “I can’t bring my fiancé back, at least a piece of him is home, you know. He’s home.”

For the first time since her fiancé died, Fasano smiled.

“When something like this happens, you realize there’s good people,” she said.

In the loneliest moment of her life, a group of strangers brought part of her family home.

