NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child called 911 to interrupt an invasion of her home in Queens.

Police say two armed robbers broke into the basement of a Woodhaven home around 2:50 a.m.

They tied up the adults and demanded cash.

The 11-year-old girl who called for help told CBS2 what happened.

“They were, like, asking for money and all that stuff, and we didn’t have any,” she said. “As soon as I heard them with a gun, I secretly called police… I said, ‘Help, there’s two killers in my house’ and then I just gave them my address and I hung up.”

She describes the terrifying moments that followed.

“They said ‘Who the hell called the cops,’ and they had a gun pointed at my face,” she said.

Investigators say no one was hurt. The suspects fled out the back window when police arrived, and were last seen running westbound on 88th street.

Police say the suspects made off with three copies of keys to a safe.

