NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three teenage girls are facing charges after police say they hit a woman over the head with a glass bottle and stole her cellphone.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 along West 10th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Greenwich Village.
Police said the 40-year-old victim was talking on her phone, when the girls walked up behind her and smacked her in the back of the head with the bottle.
The woman fell into a flower box and suffered a minor head injury.
Police arrested the suspects, ages 14, 15 and 16, Thursday on robbery charges.
The 14-year-old was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.
