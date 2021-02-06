NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging fans not to hold Super Bowl parties this year.
If you do, however, they say to keep it small.
The CDC says if possible, have an outdoor viewing party using a projector screen.
Other guidelines include wearing a mask with two or more layers, avoid direct contact like handshakes or hugs, bring in fresh air through windows and doors, and encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.
For more advice on how to hold a safe gathering, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/small-gatherings.html.
Super Bowl LV is available live on CBS, streaming via CBS All Access, and streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on the CBS Sports app on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
