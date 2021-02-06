NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The winter storm forecast to hit the Tri-State Area on Sunday will impact COVID vaccine appointments.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Long Island, New York City and other parts of the Tri-State Area as snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and last through the early evening.

Up to eight inches is possible in some parts.

In New York, the following state-run testing sites will suspend operations Sunday:

Glen Island in New Rochelle

Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens

Bronx Bay Plaza and Lehman College in the Bronx

Jones Beach and Stony Brook on Long Island

Seaview Avenue on Staten Island

Fountain Avenue in Brooklyn

Additionally, the following pop-up vaccination sites in New York City will be postponed and rescheduled for later in the week:

Abyssinian Baptist Church

BronxWorks

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

Castle Hill Houses

Marble Hill Houses

First Baptist Church of Corona

United Revival Mennonite Church

Anyone who had an appointment at one of the pop-up sites will be contacted by the host site or partner providers SOMOS Community Care and Northwell Health.

“If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot, and we ask everyone who did have an appointment for tomorrow to not show up to these sites today and to remain patient,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

COVID VACCINE

The vaccination site at Christian Cultural Center is also canceling operations on Sunday.

Vaccinations will continue as scheduled at the Westchester County Center, Yankee Stadium and Javits Center, as well as the remaining state-run mass vaccination sites throughout upstate New York.

The Rockland County Department of Health is also closing its COVID clinic, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The department says anyone who has an appointment for Sunday can get their shot at their convenience from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Anyone who cannot make it on Monday should call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 845-238-1956 to cancel.

Vaccination mega-sites in New Jersey also plan to close Sunday and have rescheduled appointments for later in the week. The closures affect sites in Burlington County, Middlesex County and Morris County.

VACCINE MEGA-SITE UPDATE: Due to weather forecasts, the following mega-sites will be CLOSED tomorrow:

➡️Burlington County: Appointments will be moved to 2/8, 2/9, and 2/10

➡️Middlesex County: Appointments will be moved to 2/13

➡️Morris County: Appointments will be moved to 2/10 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 6, 2021

Individual health care providers will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments.

Gov. Phil Murphy says mega-sites in Atlantic County, Bergen County and Gloucester County will remain open.

