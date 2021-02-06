NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The winter storm forecast to hit Long Island on Sunday will impact COVID vaccine appointments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
State-run vaccination sites at Stony Brook and Jones Beach will be closed tomorrow and appointments will be rescheduled over the following week.
“If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot, and we ask everyone who did have an appointment for tomorrow to not show up to these sites today and to remain patient,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
According to the governor’s announcement, anyone with an appointment at the Long Island sites on Sunday will receive an email or text message about rescheduling their vaccination.
“A strong winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and potentially hazardous conditions that could impact travel and cause power outages across Long Island,” Cuomo said.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Long Island, New York City and other parts of the Tri-State Area as snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and last through the early evening.
Up to eight inches is possible in some parts.
