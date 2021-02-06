By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another weekend, another round of wintry weather that we’re tracking… but you wouldn’t know it based on the mild temps today!
Clouds will thicken up overnight and it will get frigid with temps bottoming out in the 20s… and by the time you wake up, there will even be a few snow showers.
Snow will be likely during the morning and early afternoon, and will come down heavy at times, with the biggest numbers expected east of NYC.
Winter Storm Could Bring Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Sunday
We’re not talking huge numbers like Monday’s storm, but we’ll certainly add to the piles that are out there!
Heaviest snow will taper off around dinnertime with just a few snow showers lingering… then the work week will start on a bright but blustery note with temps stuck below the freezing mark.
