NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still trying to find a man they believe is connected a rape in Queens that was reported months ago.
According to police, it happened near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica around 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.
A 36-year-old woman walking in the area was allegedly approached by a man who forced her into an alleyway, pushed her to the ground and raped her.
Police released this surveillance video of the man they are looking for —
The man is believed to be 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
