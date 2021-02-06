MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Snow will fall during Super Bowl Sunday, and plow drivers hope that having more people in front of the TV will help keep the streets clear.

Medical experts, meanwhile, hope those parties are kept small.

It’s still icy underfoot from Monday’s winter storm, and more is on the way.

“Ah, it’s scaring me, just the thought of cleaning up the mess again,” East Meadow homeowner Suzanne Stringham said.

WEATHER TIMELINE: Winter Storm Could Bring Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Sunday

Snow mess preparations were underway Saturday, but will there be a shortage of plow drivers across the area?

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says there is ample salt, and she’s asking the governor to mandate Department of Public Works crews as essential workers to get vaccinated.

“It’s really important to keep them safe, to keep them healthy, so that they can clear the roads. That is something that we all depend on,” Curran said.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

Parking lots at local stores are jammed with people rushing in with pre-party zeal, but Nassau’s Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder, says hire a driver or take public transportation on Sunday if you’re heading to a Super Bowl party.

“A lot of these house parties start by noon tomorrow, they’ll be into their residence enjoying the day, they start to drink,” he said. “You come out six inches of snow later.”

“Not looking forward to digging out my car,” one person told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Medical experts say not to make the Super Bowl a superspreader event.

MORE: CDC Releases Safe Super Bowl Party Guidelines

“Who are you going to cook for?” McLogan asked one shopper.

“Just me, my cousin, her son,” she said.

“We have a nice little hero family-of-four size that we ordered,” another shopper said.

The biggest Super Bowl sellers include beer, chicken wings, potato chips, avocados, pigs in a blanket and pizza. And how’s this for a Super Bowl statistic? Many TV viewers are expected to consume up to 6,000 calories each during the broadcast.

“We have to maintain our sanity,” one shopper said.

“Eat and get fat,” another shopper said.

“I’m in the Super Bowl just for the food, my wife is the sports person,” one man said.

RELATED STORY: Mount Sinai Heart Chaplain 1 Of 80 Front Line Workers Flying To Super Bowl LV On New England Patriots Owner’s Jet

“I like halftime the best because that’s when all the celebrities come out,” a 9-year-old boy said.

Five-year-old Matthew Pries said he likes the Chiefs.

“But my most favorite is the Giants,” he said.

Maybe next year.

Super Bowl LV is available live on CBS, streaming via CBS All Access, and streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on the CBS Sports app on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK