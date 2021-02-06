NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 a victim of a home invasion in Queens was likely targeted after displaying money on social media.
Investigators said two armed men broke through a basement window at the home in Woodhaven just before 3 a.m. Friday.
The men allegedly tied up the adults inside and demanded money.
A child who lives there told CBS2 she secretly called 911. The suspects fled out a back window when police arrived.
No one was hurt, but police said the suspects got away with keys to a safe.
Sources said this was the second time the home was robbed.
