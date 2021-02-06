CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, home invasion, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens, Woodhaven

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 a victim of a home invasion in Queens was likely targeted after displaying money on social media.

Investigators said two armed men broke through a basement window at the home in Woodhaven just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The men allegedly tied up the adults inside and demanded money.

A child who lives there told CBS2 she secretly called 911. The suspects fled out a back window when police arrived.

MORE: Gunmen Storm Queens Home, Tie Up Residents

No one was hurt, but police said the suspects got away with keys to a safe.

Sources said this was the second time the home was robbed.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team