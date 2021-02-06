By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Ready or not, we’re tracking our next round of snow for the second half of the weekend! Unlike earlier this week, this one will be a quick hitter, wrapping up early tomorrow night.

No problems through tonight… Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday with seasonable temps in the low 40s.

A chilly breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s for most. Clouds will then be on the increase this evening as our next storm comes together.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for tomorrow along the I-95 corridor and Long Island, with advisories outside of that.

Here’s a timeline of Sunday’s forecast:

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. — Light snow will begin to move in from the southwest.

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. — A steady snowfall by mid-morning, with a mix of rain and snow along the Jersey Shore.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — The brunt of the storm brings the heaviest snowfall. Expect reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — The storm pulls away with snowfall tapering off to flurries.

How much snow? A general 4-6 inches looks likely, with localized spots up to 8 inches depending on where the heaviest banding occurs.

We’re clearing out by game time tomorrow night. Monday is sunny and cold.

Stay tuned for the latest!

