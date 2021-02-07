NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car accident on Long Island led to two Brooklyn men getting arrested on gun and drug charges.
Nassau County police said Shawn Lozado, 24, and Melvin Cardines Jr., 39, were in a car that slid off a roadway and into a tree in New Hyde Park on Saturday.
A tow truck driver who arrived on the scene spotted a loaded gun inside the car.
Police said they found another loaded gun on Lozado, who allegedly injured an officer while resisting arrest.
Lozado and Cardines Jr. were charged with illegal weapons possession. Lozado was also charged with possession of marijuana.
