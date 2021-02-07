By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a snowy Sunday across the region! While it won’t be nearly as much as last week’s storm, we’re still expecting enough to slow you down and make for difficult travel for several hours.
Snow will continue into the afternoon. For coastal locations S&E of the city that started out as rain/mix this morning, surface temps are cooling leading to snow filling in there as well.
Overall, a general three to six inches are possible with the higher totals in any banding that sets up. The east end of Long Island could have some six inches or more by the time it pulls away.
The heaviest snow falls between now and 3 p.m. It’s a very quick mover, tapering to flurries between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from west to east.
WEATHER TIMELINE: Winter Storm Could Bring Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Sunday
It’s cold overnight as temps drop into the teens and 20s. Monday is bright and cold with highs struggling to reach 30. Be sure to stay tuned as there are more precip chances ahead through the week.
Stay safe and enjoy your Super Bowl Sunday!
Super Bowl LV is available live on CBS, streaming via CBS All Access, and streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on the CBS Sports app on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Sources: Victim Of Queens Home Invasion Likely Targeted For Showing Money On Social Media
- Alternate Side Parking, Open Streets Dining Suspected In New York City Due To Winter Storm
- Long Island Officials Urge People To Stay Home On Super Bowl Sunday; Dangerous Driving Conditions Expected From Winter Storm