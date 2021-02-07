COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Long Island are hoping this Super Bowl Sunday means more people in front of TVs, and much fewer on the roads as plow drivers work to clear snow.

The overwhelming message from Suffolk County – parts of which could see nine inches of snow – is to stay off the roads since dangerous driving conditions are expected, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Sunday.

Ready or not, there’s a winter storm rerun on Super Bowl Sunday, adding more slush to already snowy sidewalks and front lawns.

“It’s scaring me, just the thought of cleaning up the mess again,” said Suzanne Stringham from East Meadow.

“Not looking forward to digging out my car,” another person said.

Snow removal plans are in place on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says there’s ample salt, and trucks are ready to hit the road.

Curran is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to mandate public works crews as essential workers to get vaccinated.

“It’s really important to keep them safe, to keep them healthy so they can clear the roads. That’s something that we all depend on,” Curran said.

Store parking lots were jammed Saturday as folks prepared for the winter storm and the big game. But Nassau County’s police commissioner said it’s better to hire a driver or take public transportation on Sunday.

“A lot of these parties start by noon… They start to drink… you come out six inches of snow later,” said Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Medical experts are also urging people to make sure the Super Bowl doesn’t become a superspreader event.

CBS2 spoke with many people who were out picking up food just to watch the game with family.

“We have to maintain our sanity,” one shopper said.

“I’m in the Super Bowl just for the food. My wife is the sports person,” said another.

Not that many need an excuse to enjoy the Super Bowl, but the snowstorm is a good reason to sit back, relax and stay home.

