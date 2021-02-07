NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released video of a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and home invasion in Queens.
It happened near 249th Street and Hook Creek Boulevard in Rosedale just after midnight Saturday.
Investigators said two men forced a 50-year-old man to open the door to his home before hitting him on the head with a gun.
Once inside, police said the men took $400 in cash from a bedroom.
One suspect escaped through a back window. Police caught the other at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: