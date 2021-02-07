HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic snowstorm rescue after one Long Island family’s dog ran away and nearly drowned in an icy pond.

The dog is appropriately named Lucky, and Nassau County first responders pulled out all the stops to made sure he was back home safe Sunday night, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

The golden retriever spent 30 minutes earlier in the morning holding on with his front paws for dear life, treading in a partially frozen pond at Grant Park in Hewlett, steps from his home.

His owner said they had just finished a walk around 9 a.m. She was taking the leash off when Lucky jetted out the door.

“He was just going straight to the ducks and then he fell and then I said, ‘Oh my God, I cannot go and take him because I can fall also.’ Immediately I called 911,” Kalanit Lebouvich said.

Nassau County police called in rescue swimmers from the fire department. Just as Lucky appeared to be losing strength, one crawled onto the ice and eventually plopped into the pond, grabbed the golden retriever and pushed him to safety.

The dog’s owner says the 2-and-a-half-year-old has four human brothers who love to play with him and would have been devastated if he wasn’t rescued. After all that, a vet said Lucky is in good health.

“I’m really thankful,” Lebouvich said. “They just gave everything they had there and this is unbelievable. So lucky that he came back home.”

On Sunday afternoon, Lucky was back to his boisterous self.

As the sun set over the lake, it was time for business — plows pushing snow and parents pushing kids down a nearby hill.

Adults like Paul Lane used the evening hours to get a head start prepping their driveways and vehicles for the Monday morning commute. He is a funeral director in Queens and can’t stay home.

“It’s soft, but it’s heavy. It’s a heavy snow,” Lane said. “I’d rather do it now as opposed to in the morning, where, you know, there’s a time constraint and, of course, I hear the temperature is going to drop.”

