EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey just reached a major milestone in the number of COVID-19 vaccine administered.
But many say they have tried everything and are still struggling to get an appointment, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday.RELATED: Many Callers Left Frustrated As New Jersey Rolls Out New COVID Vaccine Appointment Hotline: ‘This Phone Number Is Useless’
High school history teacher Yvette Jordan feels fortunate she has been able to go to her primary care doctor whenever she’s needed a COVID-19 test.
“He has really provided a service for the community,” Jordan said.
She wishes it was half that simple to make an appointment for the vaccine, especially in communities of color where there’s more skepticism about the shot.
“When you know your provider and realize it’s somebody you do trust, that makes it so much easier,” Jordan said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“They feel better knowing that they have someone who knows their medical history to give the vaccine,” said Dr. Alexander Salerno of Salerno Medical Associates.
Salerno said his offices in Newark and East Orange were approved to get 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine back in December, but they never came and nobody from the state will explain the delay.
“I’m just beyond frustrated at this point. It’s easier to find a winning lotto ticket than it is to get the vaccine,” Salerno said.RELATED: New Jersey Hits 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered
Frustration has been felt throughout the state by patients who say they’re willing to go anywhere to get that added protection.
“I’ve called the hospitals, the state hotlines and it just keeps saying please wait until we have appointments. I can’t just be sitting on my phone or the internet all day, refreshing,” said Jerry Zenos of Newark.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state has surpassed 1 million doses given out and supply is expected to increase in the next three weeks.
“It means we will have more appointment slots we can open up and it means as well that we can look to the day when we can make more residents eligible,” Murphy said.
And once they have the supply, the six mega vaccination sites will be able to handle 10,000 to 15,000 patients a day. Still, there will be those who feel most comfortable with the doctor who knows them best. People like Jordan. Her message to the powers that be?
“Move it. We need it now,” Jordan said.
The governor said the goal is still to get the vaccine into 4.7 million people by Memorial Day Weekend.MORE: New York, New Jersey Health Officials Trying To Remedy COVID Vaccine Distribution Disparity
CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report