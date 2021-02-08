NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out overnight at a home in Brooklyn.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows on the second floor.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Etna Street in Cypress Hills.
The FDNY said dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, and the flames were under control about an hour later.
No one was hurt, and there’s no word yet on a cause.