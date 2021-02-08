CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Cypress Hills, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out overnight at a home in Brooklyn.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows on the second floor.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Etna Street in Cypress Hills.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The FDNY said dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, and the flames were under control about an hour later.

No one was hurt, and there’s no word yet on a cause.

CBSNewYork Team