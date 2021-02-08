NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after an elderly man died shortly after receiving a COVID vaccine at the Javits Center.

The man collapsed outside Sunday morning as he was leaving the center, but it is unknown if the vaccine was connected to his death, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

State health officials said the man – who was in his seventies and has not been identified – collapsed 25 minutes after receiving the COVID shot.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

The man showed no signs of distress or adverse reactions during the 15 minute observation period following the shot, according to the state health commissioner.

COVID VACCINE

“Until we know more about a detailed medical history of this patient, or one or two others that have had something similar happen, we won’t really know what caused it,” said CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

Nearly 1 million people in New York City have been vaccinated.

Adverse reactions are extremely rare. Those few cases usually involve allergic reactions.

“So far, it’s been extraordinarily safe. I mean, we’ve, around the world, vaccinated many millions of people with really very few adverse side effects compared to the possibility of getting COVID,” said Gomez.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

That’s why health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated as they investigate what happened in this case.

The medical examiner is leading the investigation, which is already underway.

Vaccinations are continuing at the Javits Center and across the city.