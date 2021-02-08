NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York City middle school students will return to full in-person learning later this month, the Department of Education confirmed Monday morning.

Middle school students have been taking classes via remote learning since November.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza were expected to give more details during a briefing Monday morning.

The 62,000 students in grades 6 through 8 whose families have chosen in-person learning will be back in their classrooms on Feb. 25, a city Department of Education spokesperson said.

The timing of the return to classrooms will allow officials to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine appointments for affected school staff members during the midwinter school vacation from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, the spokesperson said.

Families in New York City’s massive public school system were given the choice of all-remote learning or a hybrid system with students in their classrooms part time when the school year started in September, but rising COVID-19 cases prompted de Blasio to close all school buildings on Nov. 19.

Some elementary school students returned to school buildings on Dec. 7, but middle schools and high schools remained closed to in-person instruction. No plan for reopening the city’s high schools has been announced.

After closing schools in March, New York City was one of the first large U.S. cities to reopen school buildings last fall, but the majority of parents chose online-only learning for their children.

Masks, social distancing and frequent coronavirus testing are required at school buildings that are open, and schools can be closed again if two or more COVID-19 cases appear in a school independently of each other.

