NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s COVID vaccination sites are back up and running after the snow forced some to shut down Sunday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended vaccinations and testing a state-run mass sites and neighborhood pop-ups.
As CBS2’s John Dias reported, each location seems to be handling rescheduling differently, so people should check their email or call their location for a new appointment.
On Long Island, electronic highway signs broke the news to some vaccine seekers at Jones Beach.
“It’s not worth it. The roads are bad. I don’t think it’s worth it for everybody to come out,” said Bellmore resident John McCormick.
The doors were locked at the First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, Queens, surprising some who had no idea about the closures.
However, city-run sites were open Sunday. Mayor Bill de Blasio is under pressure to respond to allegations that doses are going to waste due to a lac of proper outreach.
This comes as the governor expands vaccine eligibility statewide beginning Feb. 15. He says hospitals will have one more week to vaccinate staffers, then unused doses will be reallocated to include New Yorkers with co-morbidities, including adults with cancer, obesity and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“Ninety-four percent of deaths are people with co-morbidities, and that’s why I feel comfortable about this decision,” Cuomo said Friday.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca says its new vaccine provides only limited protection against the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa. A small clinical trial suggests the vaccine is not effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the new strain.
The company says it hopes to have a modified version of the vaccine ready by the fall.