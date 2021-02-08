NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s Fleet Week will once again be virtual this year due to the continuing COVID pandemic.
The Navy made the announcement Monday morning.
This year’s Virtual Fleet Week will take place May 26-31. It’s the second time Fleet Week will be virtual. The schedule of events is still being worked on, the Navy said.
“The Navy is committed to doing everything it can to defeat the coronavirus. Keeping our Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen at home is the best way to ensure we protect the health and safety of New York and our force so we can return to normal as soon as possible,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock.
The Navy touted the success of its first Virtual Fleet Week, saying content it posted to social media channels reached two million people in 2020. They added that more than 170,000 people viewed videos posted on social media – 66,000 more than were able to go on in-person ship tours and aircraft demonstrations in 2019.