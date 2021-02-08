Sunshine’s back today, but it will be cold and mainly below freezing around the area. Highs will be near 30 with wind chills in the teens/20s.
Another system gets on board overnight tonight with snow developing N&W and likely even into the city near daybreak… light snow accumulations N&W by daybreak. Some light snow will fill in through the morning with the precipitation remaining snow N&W… mixing S&E into the late morning and midday hours. The snow/mix will then taper off the second half of the afternoon. Totals in and around the city will be a trace – 3″ with 3-5+” N&W (see map).
Wednesday remains cold, but quiet. Highs will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Another complex system could bring more snow to the area later in the week.