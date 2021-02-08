NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding four people they say stole from a Bronx supermarket and slashed an employee that tried to stop them.
It happened on Saturday at 2:12 p.m. at the Fine Fare Supermarket on Westchester Avenue near Kelly Street in Longwood.RELATED: Yale Graduate Student Kevin Jiang Shot To Death In New Haven
Police say the four suspects were spotted stealing items in the store, and several employees confronted them. The confrontation turned physical and the suspects punched several employees, police said. That’s when one of the suspects pulled out a box cutter and slashed an employee’s hand.RELATED: New York City Middle Schools To Resume In-Person Instruction This Month
The suspects then ran off on Kelly Street.
The slashing victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.MORE: New York City's Newest COVID Vaccine Mega-Site Coming To Citi Field This Week
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.