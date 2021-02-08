BREAKINGNew York City Middle Schools To Reopen For In-Person Learning This Month
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, New Haven, Yale, Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Yale University graduate student was shot to death over the weekend in New Haven.

The university identified the victim as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of Environment.

“My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences,” Yale University President Peter Salovey said in a statement sent to the community. “Kevin was an extraordinary young man.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called it a “heart-rendering loss.”

“To Kevin Jiang’s family, fiancé, & all of us. A dedicated veteran & generous community member, his death by apparent gun violence is so deeply sad,” he tweeted.

Police said Jiang was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the East Rock neighborhood. So far, no arrests have been made.

