NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Yale University graduate student was shot to death over the weekend in New Haven.
The university identified the victim as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of Environment.
“My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences,” Yale University President Peter Salovey said in a statement sent to the community. “Kevin was an extraordinary young man.”
What a heart-rending loss—to Kevin Jiang’s family, fiancé, & all of us. A dedicated veteran & generous community member, his death by apparent gun violence is so deeply sad. https://t.co/ITmAAe9n7f
— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 8, 2021
Sen. Richard Blumenthal called it a “heart-rendering loss.”
“To Kevin Jiang’s family, fiancé, & all of us. A dedicated veteran & generous community member, his death by apparent gun violence is so deeply sad,” he tweeted.
Police said Jiang was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the East Rock neighborhood. So far, no arrests have been made.
