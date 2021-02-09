CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a police officer being attacked on the job in the Bronx.

The NYPD says a man punched an officer in the face outside the 40th Precinct after passing security barriers Tuesday afternoon.

Another officer is seen jumping in to help subdue the suspect.

Police arrested 34-year-old Clarence Joe.

He was charged with assaulting an officer, harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance after police say they found crack cocaine in his pocket.

