NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a police officer being attacked on the job in the Bronx.
The NYPD says a man punched an officer in the face outside the 40th Precinct after passing security barriers Tuesday afternoon.
Another officer is seen jumping in to help subdue the suspect.
Police work is unpredictable and dangerous as we saw today when a violent criminal assaulted an officer in front of a station house in the #Bronx. Fortunately, our great cops weren’t seriously hurt and they did a tremendous job arresting the man so he can’t hurt any New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/scgmf7n6K1
— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) February 10, 2021
Police arrested 34-year-old Clarence Joe.
He was charged with assaulting an officer, harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance after police say they found crack cocaine in his pocket.
