NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say one woman pushed another onto the subway tracks in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 174th Street and Southern Boulevard 2 train station.

According to police, the victim, 54, was pushed onto the tracks by a woman in her 20s. A Good Samaritan helped the victim get off the tracks.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 20s, took off and is still at large.

It’s just the most recent in a series of disturbing attacks in the subway. This incident is at least the fifth subway track shoving incident this year. In 2020, there were 24 track shoving incidents.

Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about the increase in crime in the subway.

“There’s no question that when you look at the efforts made over the last seven years, and you look at what the subways now compared to what they were like not that long ago in the city, they are much, much safer. We have work to do, always,” de Blasio said.

The mayor was echoing statements he made last week, CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer demanded answers from him about subway safety.

“It’s come down to the point where the buck stops with you Mr. Mayor, and I’m wondering what you are going to do to make people feel that it’s safe to take the subway,” Kramer asked.

“Yeah, Marcia, the buck always stops with me,” de Blasio said. “But I think your question does not portray the reality. The bottom line is the subways in New York City have been made safer and safer over years.”

Last week, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “I think we would all agree it’s becoming too common, that this is something disturbing.”

The commissioner also seemed concerned about the move to limit the NYPD’s responsibility for dealing with the emotionally disturbed.

“This is a real problem now that we need to, listen, it’s not easy, but we need to talk about it because, at the same time, we’re saying take the police out of mental health illness,” Shea said.