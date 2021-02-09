NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another suspect is facing charges in the 2019 overdose death of Cipriani Dolci head chef Andrea Zamperoni.
Leslie Lescano, also known as "Kenny" and "Ken Ween," was arrested Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Zamperoni, 33, was reported missing after he failed to show up for a shift. His body was found days later wrapped in a blanket inside the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst, Queens.
Police arrested 41-year-old Angelina Barini, a prostitute suspected in two other deaths.
She’s accused of drugging Zamperoni and robbing him once he was incapacitated.
Lescano allegedly conspired with Barini — his ex-girlfriend — then used Zamperoni's stolen bank card and helped her hide the body.
Prosecutors linked Barini to two other overdose deaths at Queens motels, where men were found with fentanyl in their systems.