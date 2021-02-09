NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is set to receive another increase in COVID vaccine doses from the federal government.
The state is currently receiving about 300,000 doses of the vaccine each week.RELATED: Citi Field Set To Open As COVID Vaccine Mega Site For Queens Communities Hit Hard By Pandemic
Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the White House is boosting the state’s supply by 5%.RELATED: Advocates Call For New York State To Prioritize Vaccination Of Inmates
This is the third time the Biden administration has upped the number of doses being sent to states, but the governor says more is needed to meet demand.
“Over the past three weeks, it has been relatively significant. Again, not proportionate to the need, but that has been helpful,” Cuomo said. “You now have about 10 million New Yorkers waiting on 300,000 doses.”MORE: As COVID Vaccine Eligibility List Expands, Some Eligible New Yorkers Say They’re Still Being Turned Away
To date, 2.5 million doses have been administered in New York.