NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of suspects who beat and robbed a food delivery worker last month in Manhattan.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 54th Street in Midtown.RELATED: 'I'm Sick Of It:' More Snow In Store, As Tri-State Area Still Digging Out From Last Storm
Police said the 43-year-old victim was making a delivery when two men approached him.RELATED: Live Updates: Former President Trump Faces Second Impeachment Trial
They allegedly punched and kicked him before stealing his cellphone and wallet, containing about $300.
Police said the victim suffered broken ribs and took himself to a hospital.MORE: Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of 'The Supremes,' Dies At 76
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.