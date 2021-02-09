LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of Jersey Central Power & Light customers lost power Tuesday evening.
At one point, over 10,000 customers were without service in Ocean County.
The outage affected over 6,600 customers in Lakewood, over 2,000 customers in Jackson Township, and over 1,600 customers in Toms River.
Service was restored to the majority of customers around 8 p.m. Those who still did not have service were expected to have it restored by 9:30 p.m.
A spokesperson said the outage appeared to be caused by an issue with a circuit breaker. Crews were in the process of making repairs at a substation in Lakewood.
To view the latest information on outages and estimated restoration times, visit outages.firstenergycorp.com/nj.html.
