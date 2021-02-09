NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Joe Allen, longtime restaurant owner in New York City’s Theater District, has died at the age of 87.
Posters of Broadway flops hang on the walls, but the restaurant was a hit.
He was 87 years old.