Snow will continue to tease the boroughs this morning with snow spread across our NW — and even immediate NW — suburbs. Into the late morning/early afternoon hours the city will potentially see any snow mix with sleet or even plain rain; snow will continue N&W; and plain rain is expected S&E. Snow/rain will taper from west to east the remainder of the afternoon with things wrapping up well east by about 6 PM. When all is said and done, only a trace – 1″ is expected around the city with 3-6″ across our NW suburbs (see map attached).

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and very cold. Wind chills will fall into the teens and single digits with refreezing expected across the entire area.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

A complex system will try and bring another round of light snow to the area late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, and another round late Thursday night into Friday morning.