NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman over the weekend in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 62-year-old woman down Kosciusko Street near Lewis Avenue.
Police say he dragged her into an alley, but she fought back and was able to run away.
She was treated for injuries to her lip, hand and knee.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.