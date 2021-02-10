NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspects in a purse snatching.
It happened Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m. at 90th Street and Northern Boulevard in Queens.
Surveillance video shows the suspects approach a 47-year-old woman, hit her in the head, knock her to the ground and punch and kick her.
They ran off with her purse on 90th Street to 32nd Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.