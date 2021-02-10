NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First it was Yankee Stadium. Now, the home of the New York Mets is being transformed into a COVID vaccination mega-site.

Citi Field will be open 24 hours a day for Queens residents who qualify, as well as TLC drivers and food service workers from all five boroughs.

“We do need to keep making moves that will encourage equity and address disparity, and it’s all against the backdrop of fundamental lack of supply,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Only 800 doses will be available in the first week — a stark contrast from the 15,000 doses provided at Yankee Stadium.

“That specific plan for Yankee Stadium was developed with the state. I want to see more vaccine, of course, shifted to the Citi Field site,” de Blasio said.

This comes as New York State is set to receive another increase in doses from the federal government. This is the third time the Biden administration has upped the number sent to states.

New York currently receives about 300,000 doses each week, with 2.5 million already administered.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the White House is boosting the state’s supply by 5%, but New York needs more to meet the demand.

“Over the past three weeks, it has been relatively significant. Again, not proportionate to the need, but that has been helpful,” he said. “We now have 10 millions New Yorkers waiting on 300,000 doses.”

The Citi Field site will be open every week from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Long Island Rail Road says trains will stop at the Mets-Willets Point station as long as the site remains open.