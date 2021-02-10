CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:5286925, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Essex County, New Jersey is joining forces with local clergy to encourage residents in Black and Brown communities get vaccinated.

Clergy members got their shots in Newark to show the vaccine is safe.

Essex has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in New Jersey, and more than 55% of them were from communities of color.

COVID VACCINE

“As local as we can get the synergy, the more we can fight the skepticism, and the general angst in the community. Folks, it’s OK. Take the vaccine. Pray about it. Trust God,” said Rev. Joe Carter of New Hope Baptist Church. “If we don’t get everyone vaccinated, at least 75 to 80 percent, we are not going to stop this virus.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Essex County says it’s starting a program to pick up seniors at their residences for vaccinations, and also administer vaccines at places of worship.

CBSNewYork Team