NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers eager to receive the coronavirus vaccine got some good news Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of two new mass vaccination sites for underserved communities.

One will be a York College in Jamaica, Queeens, and the other at Medgar Evers College in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

These will be federal sites that receive special allocations of shots.

RELATED:

The White House said Federal Emergency Management Agency will partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build new mass vaccination sites across the country. It also announced a new COVID-19 health equity task force.

“As the pandemic has progressed over the past year, so too have the inequities,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. “Beating this pandemic is hard work. And beating this pandemic while making sure that everyone in every community has a fair chance to stay safe or to regain their health, well that’s the hard work done the right way.”

COVID VACCINE

The task force also said while cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, mask wearing is still extremely important.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who are immunocompromised, including pregnant women, to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them. He said the risk for adverse reactions is extremely low.

He also said clinical trials in children with the COVID-19 vaccine will start soon.